Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E OUTSELLLS the Mondeo by 3 to 1 in UK and Europe

The new electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is outsold the Ford Mondeo by three to one during Q3 2021 in the UK and Europe.

Just like almost every other car maker, Ford’s sales are suffering from supply chain issues and chip shortages, but even taking that in to account, Ford’s sales numbers for Q3 2021 do throw up some interesting numbers.

The Ford Mondeo, once Ford’s best-selling car, is due to end production in 2022 – perhaps to return as a production take on the Evos Concept – so a further decline in sales is inevitable.

But with sales of just 3,638 in Q3, it sold just a third of the numbers the new, and far more expensive, electric Mach-E managed, with the Mach-E clocking up an impressive 10,161 sales.

As a further indication of how crossovers and SUVs now dominate for Ford, the once top-selling Fiesta is outsold more than two to one by its Puma sibling – 14,838 to 33,001 – and the Ford Kuga was Ford’s second best seller with 21,009 sales, with the little EcoSport managing 6,405 sales.

Away from the big sellers of Puma, Kuga and Focus, the other end of the cart sees the Galaxy shifting just 1,174 and the S-Max 1,568, making it clear Ford’s future in Europe rests with SUVs, Crossovers and EVs.