Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E RECORD-BREAKING run from John O’Groats to Land’s End

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has claimed a record-breaking run from Land’s End to John O’Groats, squeezing more than 6.5 miles out of every kWh.

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is finally arriving with owners in the UK, and the new performance Mach-E GT is on sale, so Ford is busy trying to grab the hearts and minds of potential Mach-E buyers by demonstrating an EV is no more constraining in the real world than an ICE car.

We’ve already seen Ford treat the residents of the UK’s smallest town – Fordwich in Kent – to some playtime in the Mach-E to show them an EV can be just as convenient as an ICE, even in rural areas, and now Ford has decided the old chestnut of the UK’s longest drive – from John O’Groats to Land’s End – is ripe for another demonstration of EV practicality.

Leaving John O’Groats on a full charge ahead of the 840-mile trip to the other end of the UK, the driving team of Paul Clifton, Fergal McGrath and Kevin Booker needed only two main charging stops – in Warrington at BP Pulse and Cullompton at Ionity – to complete the trip.

At the end of the trip, the Mustang Mach-E had managed over 6.5 miles per kWh, giving the Mach-E a range of over 500 miles, significantly more than the official 379 miles for the RWD Extended Range Mustang Mach-E, and helping put paid to the myth that EVs are only any good for local trips. And a Guinness World Record to boot.

The Mach-E Driving Team said:

This record is about demonstrating that electric cars are now viable for everyone. Not just for short urban trips to work or the shops, or as a second car. But for real-world use on long cross-country journeys. We’ve proved that, with this car, the tipping-point has been reached. The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s range and efficiency make it an everyday car for tackling unpredictable journey patterns. We did a full day’s testing totalling 250 miles and still had 45 per cent battery charge on our return.