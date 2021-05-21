Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E sets out to SCHMOOZE UK’s smallest town

Ford is working to schmooze the residents of the UK’s smallest town – the aptly-named Fordwich – with the electric Mustang Mach-E.

We may be heading in to a brave new world of electric cars, but many of us remain unconvinced that an EV is something we can live with, partly on up-front cost and partly on real-world practicality.

But it seems some of us are more sceptical about EVs than others, and a big chunk of the sceptics live in fairly rural areas, with 82 per cent of drivers in the countryside, 79 per cent of drivers in small towns and 76 per cent in villages not confident an EV would suit.

That’s something of a hill to climb as car makers push the legislation-driven move to EVs, but Ford has a cunning plan.

From today until Sunday they’ve invaded the UK’s smallest town – the aptly-named Fordwich in Kent – with a population of around 380, to let residents go for a blat round the Kent countryside in a Mach-E to try and convince them an EV is a wise choice.

Conveniently, Ford has also teamed up with British Gas to install a public charging point at the town’s Fordham Arms which will be available to residents from today.

Lisa Brankin, MD, Ford of Britain, said:

We are incredibly excited to introduce our all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Ford is committed to helping our current and future customers to go all-in on the road to a fully electric future by supporting them on that journey. Over the next few days, we want to show how even the smallest town can make the electric switch!

It’s a cute initiative by Ford, but let’s just hope not too many residents take the plunge in to the Mach-E or the Fordham Arms’ car park is going to be rammed with drivers queuing up to charge their car.