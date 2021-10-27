Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 and electric Ford Mustang Mach-E 5 STAR Euro NCAP

In the latest round of Euro NCAP safety test, the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E both achieved five stars.

Are electric cars as safe as ICE cars? Yes, of course they are, even if many non-EV drivers think the batteries are a fire risk and EVs just aren’t safe.

Those that still think that may be reassured by the latest tests from Euro NCAP which included both the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, both of which achieved the maximum five-star rating.

Euro NCAP noted that Ford’s fight against climate change hasn’t meant sacrificing safety, and was impressed with the Mach-E’s centre airbag, deployable bonnet and host of driver support and crash protection.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 managed to achieve five stars too, and although the Mach-E just beat it on safety assist and vulnerable road users, the Ioniq 5 matched it on Child safety and beat it on safety assist.

The EVs from Ford and Hyundai weren’t the only cars in the latest round of Euro NCAP testing, the Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Bayon and Toyota Yaris Cross were tested too.

The Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Yaris Cross also managed to grab a five-star rating, but the Hyundai Bayon only got a four-star award, mainly because it lacks a centre airbag.