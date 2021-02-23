Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 REVEALED. But is it the Ioniq 5, or the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

The first of Hyundai’s Ioniq electric cars is revealed as the Hyundai Project 45 becomes the Hyundai Ioniq 5, arriving in the UK summer 2021.

It was September 2019 when Hyundai revealed the electric Hyundai 45 Concept as a retro-inspired electric offering and a taste of what was to come with a new range of Ioniq sub-brand EVs. And now the the Project 45 returns as a production car – the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

We’re not entirely sure if Hyundai want is to call this funky new EV the ‘Ioniq 5’ or the ‘Hyundai Ioniq 5’. We figured it to be Ioniq 5 (which we’ll continue to use) but Hyundai headlined their press release for this reveal as “Hyundai IONIQ 5 Redefines Electric Mobility Lifestyle“. Still, a rose by any other name…

Barely changed from the concept – apart from a feeling it’s a little less angular and with smaller wheels – the Ioniq 5 arrives on Hyundai’s new E-GMP electric platform and a frankly almost bonkers – for a car of this size – 3000mm wheelbase, allowing the front seats to fully recline and deliver you a footrest, and the back seats slide backwards and forwards too.

The interior looks clean and simple – but not austere – with the now seemingly compulsory twin screens for instruments and infotainment, but with a smattering of proper switches, and an augmented reality HUD.

As the Ioniq 5 is an EV and ‘green’ there’s a nice list of woke-ness on offer, with recycled PET bottles for some of the plastics, ‘Eco’ leather, paint that uses plant waste and (if you want it) solar panels on the roof.

But it’s the oily bits (sorry, sparky bits) that matter as much as anything, and Hyundai has given the Ioniq 5 the choice of 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs, a couple of power outputs and a choice of FWD or 4WD, with the range-topping 72.6kWh battery model with 4WD good for 297bhp and 446lb/ft of torque and 0-62mph of 5.2 seconds. Opt for the FWD version and the official range is almost 300 miles.

With Hyundai signed up to the Ioniq charging network the Ioniq 5 comes with 400v and 800v charging, allowing a 10-80 per cent charge in as little as 18 minutes, as well as a ‘vehicle to load’ function allowing to use the car as a charger or power source for other electrical appliances.

The Ionoq 5 will start to arrive in the UK in the summer, and Hyundai are already taking order for the launch model Ioniq 5 ‘Project 45’ at £45k (after PiCG) with prices and specs for the rest of the Ioniq 5 range to follow.

Ioniq 5 Photo Gallery