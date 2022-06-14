Electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 is Hyundai’s “Electrified Streamliner” – and the tease begins

Hyundai starts the tease for the Ioniq 6, the production take on the Hyundai Prophecy, with an “Electrified Streamliner” video.

It’s more than two years since we saw the Hyundai Prophecy revealed as a sleek, stunning electric coupe saloon – with more than a hint of Porsche 911 in its looks – but apart from a spy video of the Prophecy we’ve not heard much more since.

But now, Hyundai starts the tease for the production version of the Prophecy – the Ioniq 6 – so we guess that a reveal is on the cards quite soon.

But rather than deliver a video of the new Ioniq 6 in camouflage – or a misty, blurred image – Hyundai has chosen to deliver a series of streamlined shapes to define the new Ioniq 6 as an “Electrified Streamliner”, focussing on the Ioniq 6’s aerodynamic focus.

All on the outside may be new for the Ioniq 6, but underneath it’s not a million miles away from the very successful Ioniq 5.

That means it’s underpinned by Hyundai’s E-GMP Platform for EVs and you can probably expect a 77.4kWh battery with power offerings of around 300bhp. There’s also a chance Hyundai will deliver an Ioniq 6 as an ‘N’ model with similar 575bhp to the Kia EV6 GT.

It seems likely the Ioniq 6 will debut in South Korea later this month, and the rumour mill suggests it could be heading for the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 “Electrified Streamliner” video