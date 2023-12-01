Electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the 2023 Scottish Car of the Year

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been named the 2023 Scottish Car of the Year, with Genesis, Kia and Kona awards making it a good haul for the Koreans.

As we said the other day when we reported on the shortlist for the 2024 European Car of the Year, it’s the end of the year so expect more award results and shortlists to start coming in.

Since the European COTY shortlist, we had Volvo grab a couple of gongs for the XC90, and now it’s time for the Scottish Car of the Year results for 2023, sensibly plonked at the end of the year.

In quite an eclectic line-up of award winners, the 2023 Scottish COTY award goes to the Hyundai Ioniq 6, a fine EV but with prices starting at almost £50k, not exactly an everyman car.

In a good night for the Koreans, Hyundai also grabbed the small/Mid-size EV gong for the new Kona Electric, with Kia grabbing best performance car for the EV6 GT and Genesis a gong for aftersales.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said:

We are delighted with this award from the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers. It marks another major title this year for the Hyundai range of vehicles. With the Hyundai IONIQ 6 as Car of the Year and Best Large EV, and the all-new Hyundai KONA as best Small/Mid-Sized EV, there’s a clear appreciation for our innovative product range.

Apart from the Korean successes, there were awards for the Dacia Duster, Suzuki Swace (a Toyota Corolla by another name), Renault Austral, Mazda CX-60, Lexus RX450h, Ford Ranger, Mazda MX-5 and BMW 520d