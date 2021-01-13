Electric Ioniq 5 TEASED by Hyundai with first photos of new EV

The new Ioniq 5 – the first electric Ioniq sub-brand model from Hyundai – is teased with first photos ahead of a debut expected in February.

Back last summer, Hyundai announced the creation of the electric Ioniq sub-brand to deliver a range of diverse electric cars on a new dedicated platform as Hyundai goes from delivering, very good, electric versions of its model range – like the Kona Electric – to a producer of ‘Built to be EV’ models.

We know from that announcement that the initial plan is for the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 to roll out in the coming years, the Ioniq 5 based on the Hyundai 45 Concept, the Ioniq 6 on the Prophecy Concept and the Ioniq 7 as a yet to be revealed larger SUV. But it’s the Ioniq 5 arriving first.

In December Hyundai let us know the electric Ioniq will be revealed in early 2021 and now, with that reveal in the coming weeks, we get the first photos of the Ioniq 5 although, as you’d expect for ‘Teaser’ photos, they’re a bit dim and dismal.

All they do is confirm Hyundai are sticking closely to the Hyundai 45 Concept for the looks, but unfortunately Hyundai isn’t released specs for the Ioniq 5 just yet. However, thanks to a leak of specs for the Ioniq 5 we have a good idea of what will be on offer.

That means a launch model with 58kWh battery and 280-mile range, good for 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds and with 4WD, and the option of a 78kWh battery to follow – offering greater range and potentially more power – built on Hyundai’s new E-GMP Platform for its Ioniq EVs and with ultra fsat charging.

SangYup Lee, Hyundai VP, said:

IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA. Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured.

Expect a tease or three more for the Ioniq 5 in the coming days and weeks.