Electric Jaguar I-Pace BLACK models arrive to boost the I-Pace’s appeal

The electric Jaguar I-Pace is now available as the I-Pace Black, with added ‘blackness’ on SE and HSE models. Costs from £72,445.

Jaguar managed to beat the German ‘Premium’ competition to the EV party with the individual, and appealing, Jaguar I-Pace arriving three years ago, before the Germans had managed to get out of bed on new EVs.

But unlike the German Premium car makers, Jaguar hasn’t got the deep pockets needed to deliver a stream of EVs to the market so, despite plans for more EVs, they still only have the I-Pace to offer.

Jaguar did manage to update the I-Pace for 2021 though with, thankfully, the new Pivi Pro infotainment replacing the old laggy Touch Pro Duo and a few other titivations, and now it’s off down the tried and trusted route for garnering a few extra sales with new ‘Black’ models.

The Jaguar I-Pace Black comes in either SE or HSE flavours – the HSE with more standard kit than the SE – and gets Jaguar’s regular Black Pack – which adds blackness for the mirror backs, grille and badges – and throws in a panoramic roof, 20″ black alloys, privacy glass and, for the interior, black leather, gloss black trim and black headliner. Under the skin nothing changes, so you still get the same 400bhp electric drivetrain.

Now on sale, the Jaguar I-Pace Black costs from £72,445 and the I-Pace HSE Black from £76,695.