Electric Jaguar I-Pace first owned by King Charles up for grabs

A 2018 Jaguar I-Pace, first supplied to the then Prince Charles for his personal use, is up for grabs at auction with a guide price of £55-70k.

We regularly see cars with a Royal provenance coming up for sale and commanding quite a premium over a similar model without Royal connections, like the late Queen’s Range Rover going for £132k and the late Prince Philip’s 2010 Land Rover Defender 110 for £123k – both sold in auction last year.

Now, we get the first electric car with Royal provenance up for grabs, with the King’s 2018 Jaguar I-Pace crossing the blocks.

Always environmentally aware – even running his Aston Martin on bioethanol made from cheese and wine waste – the then Prince of Wales was keen to grab an early EV for his personal use and had an EV charging point installed at Clarence House.

The car in question is a 2018 Jaguar I-Pace 400 HSE finished in Loire Blue – the only I-Pace finished in this colour – with Light Oyster Windsor leather, the King used the car as personal transport for more than two years before it went back to JLR.

Heading for Historics’ auction at Ascot Racecourse on 2 March, Historics’ Matthew Priddy said:

We are thrilled to bring this royal icon to auction. It’s an unrepeatable piece of electric motoring history. With the Jaguar I-Pace being discontinued ahead of Jaguar’s re-launch in 2025, this will remain surely the most significant example, which will be reflected in its increasing value.

The guide price, if you’re thinking of putting in a bid, is £55-70k, which would be a premium of at least £30k at the bottom end of the estimate on a similar I-Pace without the Royal connection.