ELECTRIC Jaguar XJ put on the back-burner as JLR struggle

The electric Jaguar XJ, a new electric flagship for the Jaguar range, was expected later this year, but appears to have been put back as JLR struggles.

It’s more than two years since we reported that the next-generation Jaguar XJ would be an electric Jaguar XJ as Jaguar looked to make their long-standing range-topper a competitor for the Tesla Model S.

Fast forward to this time last year, and the electric Jaguar XJ was revealed, although only to WCOTY jurors, alongside the Jaguar J-Pace, Jaguar’s road-friendly take on the Range Rover and also expected to be an electric model, demonstrating both cars were real and well on their way to arriving.

But now, as JLR’s woes weigh heavily and Jaguar, in particular, struggles to sell cars, not only does Castle Bromwich – home of Jaguar production – remain idle as Jaguar don’t seem able to sell Jaguars already in stock, it seems the new electric XJ is, perhaps only temporarily, a victim.

According to the Sunday Times, Jaguar has decided the new electric XJ won’t make an appearance this year as we’d expected, but will be pushed back until late 2021. Or maybe it won’t appear at all?

Jaguar has had some success with its electric I-Pace, especially in Europe, but in the US its sales have been pretty woeful. And if Jaguar can’t even nibble away at Tesla with the very good I-Pace, what hope is there for an electric XJ selling in sensible numbers?

So, for now, Castle Bromwich isn’t making any new Jaguars, and with XJ production ending last year Jaguar is without a range-topping model.

Is the only way forward for Jaguar to be an SUV builder of more road-focused Land Rovers and Range Rovers, and forget the, still very appealing, saloons and sports cars altogether – electric or not?

A sad thought, but it might be the reality.