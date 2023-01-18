Electric Jeep Avenger First Edition order book opens in the UK

The Jeep Avenger First Edition, Jeep’s first electric car, is now available to order in the UK priced at £36,500.

Back in September, Jeep revealed their first electric offering a name older readers will associate with Hillman – the Jeep Avenger – and it’s now open to order although only in First Edition guise. The rest of the Avenger range will follow in the summer.

Despite Jeep’s rufty-tufty raison d’etre, the Avenger isn’t a four-wheel drive SUV, with power from its 154bhp electric motor driving only the front wheels, although it does come with grown-up Jeep modes like Snow, Mud and Sand and Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system with Hill Descent for the promise of proper off-road chops, as well as respectable approach, breakover and departure angles.

The 154bhp motor is powered by a 51kWh battery promising a 248-mile range, with 100kW rapid charging delivering a 0-80 per cent charge in a bit over half an hour.

The First Edition Avenger is available with Sun, Graphite or Volcano paint jobs and comes with black roof, 18″ alloys, privacy glass, SelecTerrain and Hill Descent, 10.25″ infotainment, DAB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking sensors, 180 camera, wireless phone charging and keyless, as well as Auto Cruise, Blind Spot, hands-free tailgate and auto wipers.

If the Jeep Avenger floats your boat, you can go here to pre-order one.