Electric Jeep Avenger – Jeep’s FIRST electric SUV – on sale in January

Jeep’s first electric SV, the Jeep Avenger, comes with range of up to 310 miles, 154bhp FWD and goes on sale in the UK in January 2023.

Last month, Jeep revealed their new Avenger, a compact SUV with FWD heading for the UK and Europe. But the reveal came without much detail.

Now, as Jeep brings the Avenger to the Paris Motor Show, we get more details on the smallest Jeep and its electric powertrain ahead of going on sale in the UK in January 2023.

Smaller than Jeep’s Renegade, the Avenger (yes, Jeep owns the old Hillman brand name) comes, at least for now (see below) with a FWD electric powertrain, despite which it also gets grown-up Jeep modes including Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand and Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system with Hill Descent control.

Jeep is also keen we know that, despite its FWD layout, the Avenger can tackle rough stuff with alacrity, quoting approach, breakover and departure angle of 20, 22 and 31 degrees respective. Ideal for the school run.

Power comes from a 51kWh battery powering a 154bhp electric motor at the front, with Jeep reckoning it’s good for a 250-mile range, but stick to urban driving and that rises to 310 miles, with charging speeds good for a 20-80 per cent charge in 24 minutes.

Inside, the Avenger gets a wide painted section running across the dashboard, lots of storage, 10.25″ infotainment and a 10.25″ driver display (although it’ll be 7″ on pauper spec versions), with the exterior boasting design cues from other Jeep models including the trademark seven-slot grille (although it’s not a real grille).

Jeep Avenger 4×4 Concept

The new Jeep Avenger may be an entry-level electric SUV and come with only FWD, but it looks like Jeep has plans for a more rugged, 4×4 version of its new baby.

Along with the production take on the Avenger at the Paris Motor Show, Jeep also turned up with the Avenger 4×4 concept, perhaps (or probably) previewing a much more off-road focused Avenger.

Jeep isn’t delivering any specs for the Avenger 4×4 – although it doesn’t take much thinking to expect a second motor at the back to double available power and traction – and it comes with added butch, off-road tyres, raised ride height and added cladding.

When the Avenger 4×4 will arrive – if it does – is anyone’s guess, but you will be able to order the new Avenger FWD in the UK from January.