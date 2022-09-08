Electric Jeep Avenger REVEALED – debuts next month and more Jeep EVs to follow

The Jeep Avenger is revealed as a new electric Jeep for the UK and Europe, followed by three further electric Jeep SUVs as Jeep goes electric.

Jeep is diving deep into an EV future with the announcement of the first electric Jeep – the new Jeep Avenger – to be followed by three further electric SUVs, aiming for 100 per cent of sales in the UK and Europe to be electric by 2030, and an ambitious 50 per cent in the US by that time.

The first out of the gate is a new Jeep Avenger (yes, by a convoluted acquisition route they own the Hillman brand name) which will debut in public in Paris next month and arrive in the UK and Europe in early 2023.

The new Avenger EV will sit below Jeep’s Renegade and be built in Poland, will come with a 250-mile range, good ground clearance and impressive breakover angles, sit on the smallest of the Stellantis electric platforms and is aimed at younger – and female – buyers and be offered in 2WD and 4WD versions.

Joining the Avenger, but not until 2024, will be the Jeep Waggonner S at the other end of Jeep’s range and come with a range of 400 miles, 600bhp and a 0-60mph of around 3.5 seconds.

Also in the mix is the Jeep Recon, sitting on the STLA Large Electric Platform and with a battery pack of up to 120kWh and with 800v charging, with short overhangs, removable doors and proper offroad chops. It looks like Jeep’s electric answer to the success of the new Ford Bronco.

The range of EVs we have details of covers the entry-level baby, the range-topping chunky off-roader and Jeep’s answer to the electric Range Rover. But there is a fourth Jeep EV in the mix somewhere, which seems likely to be an electric take on the Jeep Compass or Cherokee.

Jeep’s Jim Morrison said:

With the continuous expansion of the 4xe technology across our entire portfolio, we are redefining freedom and adventure in a way that only the Jeep brand can. By the end of 2025, our full lineup will be electrified, including four all-electric vehicles competing in the heart of the marketplace.