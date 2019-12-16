Electric Kia e-Niro ‘4’ replaces the e-Niro First Edition

Kia is replacing the e-Niro First Edition with a new range-topping e-Niro 4 with a high spec and prices starting from £34,495 (after PiCG).

At the start of the month, Kia announced an increased supply of the e-Niro electric SUV for 2020, giving hope to those who’d put down an order for the electric e-Niro that they might eventually get their very own Kia EV delivered.

Now, with the range-topping Kia e-Niro First Edition no longer relevant as the e-Niro has been with us, in very limited numbers, for a year, Kia is replacing the First Edition with a new e-Niro ‘4’ complete with very similar spec – and a higher price tag.

Costing from £34,495 – some £2k more than the e-Niro First edition – and it comes with Kia’s new updated 10.25″ touchscreen with telematics system with UVO connected services, LED headlights, ambient lighting and battery heating system.

Other high-end goodies include black leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, electronic parking brake. Climate, adaptive Smart Cruise with Stop and Go, Smart entry, wireless mobile phone charging, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, JBL Premium Sound and DAB.

Safety stuff as standard includes Lane Follow, Lane Keep, Forward Collision and Hill Start and a suite of seven airbags.

On sale now, the Kia e-Niro 4 costs from £34,995 and Kia are sure that if you order one now you will get it in 2020.