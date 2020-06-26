Electric Kia e-Niro range grows and now starts at UNDER £30k

Kia extends the electric e-Niro range with new trim options and an entry-level e-Niro 2 with less power and smaller battery for under £30,000.

The electric Kia e-Niro (and its sister Hyundai Kona Electric) is perhaps the pick of electric family cars at the moment, with decent looks, good spec and a range which means most will only need to plug-in two or three times a month.

Which is all great (if you can live with prices twice those of the equivalent ICE Niro), except Kia (and Hyundai) haven’t been able to build enough to satisfy demand.

But now supply seems to be matching demand, so Kia has given the e-Niroi range a bit of a makeover, and added a new entry-level e-Niro which starts at under £30k (after PiCG).

The new range comes in familiar ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4+’ trim grades, and the entry-level ‘2’ trim grade comes with a 39kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor, promising official range of 180 miles and a 0-62mph of 9.5 seconds. It costs from £29,595 after the taxpayer has given you £3k.

Standard equipment includes an 8″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7″ digital instruments, Adaptive Cruise, Climate, Rear Parking Sensors and 17″ alloys.

The Kia e-Niro 3 comes with the 64kWh battery the e-Niro has had since launch, and the same 201bhp and 282-mile range, and costs from £33,850. It gets black leather, electric heated front seats, wireless phone charging and 10.25″ touchscreen.

The new range-topping e-Niro 4+ has the same powertrain as the ‘3’ and adds sunroof, LED headlights, memory seats, heated rear seats, ambient lighting and uprated JBL sound. It costs from £36,145.

The new Kia e-Niro is now open for order in the UK, but it’ll be towards the end of the year before you can take delivery.