Electric Kia e-Niro supply now so STRONG you can order one for September delivery

The electric Kia e-Niro was in short supply, but Kia UK say they have enough of the popular e-Niro to fulfil orders placed now for September delivery.

It’s hard to believe that it’s more than two years since the electric Kia e-Niro arrived as Kia’s electric take on the Niro (and sibling to Hyundai’s Kona Electric), in the process delivering a properly practical and appealing electric family SUV which, although not bargain basement price-wise, was sensible money. It also came with a realistic range of around 300 miles from a single charge for the 64kWh version, meaning a once a week charge for most.

Since then, Kia has added a wider range of models, and there’s the option of a smaller 39.2kWh battery pack too, and even the e-Niro First Edition could be had for £33k (after PiCG). The trouble is, Kia just couldn’t meet demand for the e-Niro, with the whole of 2019’s UK allocation sold out almost straight away.

But Kia managed to secure a bigger UK allocation for the e-Niro for 2020, and promised they would be able to fulfil the backlog of 3,000 orders placed in 2019 and take new orders too, and the promise there would be an even bigger supply from July.

Having sold more e-Niros in July than the whole of 2019 (no, we don’t know exactly how many, but total Niro sales in July were 2,529) and now Kia say the extra allocation they have means you can order an e-Niro now and get it in time for the plate change in September.

Paul Philpott, Kia UK boss, said:

The Niro family has brought increased variance, style and eco credentials to our UK product offering. With the additional e-Niro availability coming to our shores it places our dealer partners in a better position to satisfy the huge demand we have received for the vehicle. What’s more, the recently launched Soul EV adds to this ability to give our customers what they want, when they want it.

Extra supply also means more Kia dealers will have more e-Niro demonstrators available. So if you’re in two minds about making the jump to an EV you should go and have a drive.

You may be surprised, especially if you haven’t driven an EV before.