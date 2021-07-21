Electric Kia EV6 has up to 328-mile range and 18-minute rapid charge

The electric Kia EV6 offers a range of up to 328 miles on a single charge, with rapid charging of 10-80 per cent possible in just 18 minutes.

It’s starting to look like Hyundai and Kia are heading for the top of the appeal tree for mainstream EVs, with the cracking Ioniq 5 from Hyundai and the new EV6 from Kia offering bold styling and appealing powertrains at, for EVs, not too stupid prices. Although prices neither would have considered viable for an ICE car.

Now, having revealed the EV6 earlier this year, and given us specs and prices for what’s on offer, Kia is back with revised specs for the various powertrains in a bid to prove the new EV6 is a viable option for everyday use, however far you’re going.

Built on the EV-specific E-GMP platform, the EV6 offers a range of up to 328 miles on the RWD long-range model with 77.4kWh battery (it seem this will be the only battery option in the UK), with the AWD version managing a still-impressive 314 miles.

The range of the EV6 may be impressive, but when you do need to recharge the batteries you’ll be able to do so rather quickly.

The EV6 is compatible with both 800v and 400v charging – with the car converting the 400v charge to 800v – so if you’re able to use an ultra-fast charger – like those at Gridserve or Ionity – you can charge from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes. And as Ionity is part-owned by Hyundai/Kia you’ll get a preferential rate rather than Ionity’s ridiculous 69p kWh with a subscription to KiaCharge Plus.

To add to all that, the EV6 comes with a vehicle to load (V2L) function to allow up to 3.6kW of power to be used for powering devices, and Vehicle to vehicle (V2V) charging for an emergency top-up of another EV’s battery.