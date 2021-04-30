Electric Kia EV6 specs announced for EV6, EV6 GT-Line/S and EV6 GT

Kia announce specs for the EV6 range, including the EV6, EV6 GT-Line, EV6 GT-Line S and range-topping EV6 GT.

Having announced prices for the electric EV6 at the start of this month – and opened pre-orders – Kia has now released specifications for the whole EV6 range – EV6, EV6 GT-Line, EV6 GT-Line S and EV6 GT – so buyers actually know what they’re getting for their money.

Starting point of the range is simply the EV6 (prices from £40,895) with RWD and 226bhp with a spec including 19″ Grey alloys, electric folding mirrors, LED lights, ‘Vegan’ leather, heated front seats and steering wheel, Climate, rear parking sensors, auto wipers, keyless, Smart Cruise, Forward Collision Avoidance and Highway Driving Assist.

The EV6 expected to be the big seller in the UK is the EV6 GT-Line, available in RWD (from £43,896) and 4WD (from £47,395) with 226bhp in the RWD and 321bhp in the 4WD.

Standard additional kit includes GT-Line styling, 19″ black alloys, suede and leather upholstery, Premium Relaxation seats, front electric seats with driver memory, alloy pedals, wireless phone charging, Dual LED headlights, Privacy and Blind Spot Warning.

You can up-spec the GT-Line trim to GT-Line S for an extra £4.5k and you’ll add 20″ alloys, ventilated and heated seats in the front, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, Meridian Sound, Remote Smart Park, Parking Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot View Monitor, Highway Driving Assist 2 and an augmented reality HUD.

The range-topping EV6 GT – which you can’t have until next year – costs from £58,295 and comes with 4WD and 577bhp and a spec including GT exterior styling (which dumps the panoramic roof), 21″ alloys, bucket seats in suede, electronically controlled suspension, electronic limited slip diff, Drive Mode Integrated Control, battery heat pump and premium paint.