Electric Kia EV9 Concept TEASE joins the electric Hyundai Ioniq 7 Concept SUV tease

The Kia EV9 Concept is teased ahead of a debut this month, expected to be a large electric SUV and joining Hyundai’s Ioniq 7 Concept debut.

Just last week, we had a tease for the Hyundai SEVEN Concept, a large SUV we expect to turn in to the Ioniq 7 before too long. And now it’s Hyundai’s sibling Kia’s turn to roll out a tease for their large electric SUV, with the first tease photo of the Kia Conpcet EV9.

It looks like this future Kia EV9 will be the biggest EV Kia has planned, and it could, to all intents and purposes, be the electric equivalent of the Telluride, a big SUV we don’t currently get in the UK.

But with Kia teasing the EV9 Concept on their Kia Worldwide Instagram account (see below), it perhaps suggests that this big electric SUV could be heading for global markets, including the UK.

Assuming the Kia EV9 turns out to be an electric equivalent to the Telluride, expect it to come with four-wheel drive and up to eight seats, be underpinned by the electric E-GMP Platform and come with a range of power and battery options up to – because it already exists in the Kia EV6 GT – some 575bhp.

Kia says the Concept EV9 will debut on Thursday (11 November) – a week before the Ioniq 7 Concept – when we should find out more about the likelihood of the EV9 heading for the UK.

Kia Concept EV9 Instagram Tease