Electric Kia EV9 takes aim at the Volvo EX90 with prices from £64,995

The new Kia EV9 – Kia’s big electric SUV – costs from £64,995 in the UK, rising to £75,995 for the range-topping EV9 GT Line S.

A few years ago, if anyone had suggested Kia would market a big SUV starting at £65,000 and heading up to nearly £80,000, it would have caused some hilarity.

But the prices of Kia’s cars – and their desirability – has risen rapidly in recent years, so although the idea of an £80k Kia SUV still seems mad it doesn’t seem that out of kilter with the daft prices car makers are now demanding for all cars, ICE and EV.

The aforementioned £65k price refers to Kia’s new entry-level EV9 Air electric SV, which comes with a three-screen interior with 12.3″ infotainment, 12.3″ digital dash and 5.3″ climate touchscreen, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, seven seats, LED lights, 360 camera, 19″ alloys and V2L.

The EV9 Air also comes with a 99.8kWh battery and 350kW charging, a 201bhp electric motor at the back and range of 336 miles.

Next up is the EV9 GT-Line with the same battery but two motors good for 378bhp, GT-Line bodykit, massage seats and adaptive headlights, but the range drops to 306 miles and the price rises to £72,495.

Sitting at the top of the EV9 tree is the EV9 GT-Line S, which costs £75,995 – or £78,745 if you want a six-seat interior with swivel seats – and adds 21″ alloys, two sunroofs, HUD and posh Meridian Sound.

Order books for the new EV9 open tomorrow (6 July) but if you want to be one of the first in the UK to get one you’ll need to order the EV9 GT-Line S.