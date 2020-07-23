Yorkshire Land Rover Defender specialists Twisted has developed an electric conversion for the Defender, and a US special, with prices from £70,000.

There may now be an all-new Land Rover Defender trying its best to be fit for the 21st century but still appealing to die-hard Defender lovers, but there’s still a big appetite for the original Defender, even though prices are now a bit on the silly side.

But if you want to be properly silly, you can have Defender specialists Twisted deliver an EV conversion for your Defender. Well, if you have at least £70,000 to spare (and twice that and more in the US).

Twisted’s EV conversion kit for the Defender uses a big electric motor under the bonnet which is powered by a 60kWh battery and sends power through the Defender’s transfer case and diffs to all four wheels.

Power starts out at 214bhp – itself a big chunk up on the Defender’s normal diesel – but you can have a 320bhp version if you wish.

The basic kit is the EV conversion, but you can, and should, have Twisted’s upgraded chassis, brakes and wheels, option, although that comes included if you go mad and have the 320bhp conversion.

The UK offering is a conversion kit, but in the US Twisted is offering a full package – including a donor Defender NAS – of two optional models – the NAS-E and NAS-E Plus – which start from around £150,000.

Which all seems rather a lot of money. Still, there will be buyers.