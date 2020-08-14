ELECTRIC Lexus RZ 450e Crossover perhaps in the works as Lexus trademarks RZ 450e?

Lexus has filed trademark application in the US and Europe for RZ 450e, which could point to a new large electric Crossover coming from Toyota’s luxury arm.

Although no one could question Toyota and Lexus’ commitment to car electrification, their focus has been on hybrids, not BEVs. But as the world slides inexorably towards an electric future they’re busy playing catch-up with EVs.

We’ve already had the reveal of the electric Lexus UX300e – and it’s now on sale in the UK – and Lexus is promising they will have a plug-in and BEV version of every model in the next five years.

We assumed Lexus was playing a similar game to BMW by aiming to give their existing range an EV powertrain option – as they’ve done with the UX 300e – but that might not be the case after all.

According to Lexus Enthusiast, Lexus trademarked a new moniker – the Lexus RX 450e – in both the US and Europe, which does point to a new EV and a new body style.

It’s true that car makers register trademarks for stuff they never intend using – but want to protect – but the RZ 455e does seem to be a proper fit for a future Lexus EV, apart from the unfamiliar ‘Z’ in the name.

Lexus already use a the RX 450h for the hybrid SUV, so it would seem logical that the RZ 450e could be an electric coupe crossover, perhaps similar in concept to the LF-30 Concept (pictured above) we saw a couple of years ago and taking advantage of the electric powertrain to deliver a design that would only work as an EV. A bit like Jaguar has done with the I-Pace.

We’ll see.