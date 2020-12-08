Electric Lexus teased as Lexus reveals its new DIRECT4 EV Drive Control Tech

Lexus has revealed a single tease photo of a new electric Lexus , and released details of its new DIRECT4 Drive Control Technology.

Yesterday we had news of the first electric car from Toyota as the Japanese giant bows to the inevitable and starts its plunge in to the world of production BEVs.

Late to the EV party Toyota may be, but in some ways it’s more important for Toyota to deliver an electric car to the premium market, where electric product and sales seem to be growing more quickly, than it is for a mainstream Toyota EV. But Toyota has that covered too.

We have the first tease photo for a new electric Lexus (above), although no detail on what it will offer. But it does look to have hints of the electric Lexus LF-30 Concept we saw last year and will presumably be built on the same new e-TNGA Platform as the new electric Toyota.

But what we do know is in the offing is the new Lexus/Toyota DIRECT4 Drive Control tech, which promises to deliver dynamic performance to both EV and Hybrid cars.

DIRECT4 controls torque from the front and rear electric motors, and braking from all four wheels, and by automatically adjusting these adapts to the driver’s intent.

In the presentation video (below) for Lexus electrification, DIRECT4 is explained:

In developing DIRECT4, Lexus has been able to draw on its unmatched experience in electrified vehicle technologies. This expertise supports the development of the Lexus Driving Signature, a unique standard that will define the dynamic performance of Lexus’s next generation vehicles. The Lexus Driving Signature aims to provide drivers with a natural driving feel, a sense of unity with their vehicle, and the genuine comfort that comes from confidence in a thoughtfully designed vehicle with the right balance of excitement and predictability.

It may be 2022 before this new electric Lexus arrives in showrooms, but expect it be be revealed not too far in to 2021.

DIRECT4 Drive Control Technology Video