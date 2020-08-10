ELECTRIC Lexus UX 300e now available to order in the UK – prices from £43,900

The Lexus UX 300e – the electric version of the Lexus UX Crossover – is open for orders in the UK with prices starting at £43,900.

Lexus revealed its first electric car, the Lexus UX 300e, at the tail end of last year, and now it’s open for orders in the UK. Although it’ll be 2021 before your new electric UX arrives on your drive.

Lexus are keen you know that with a starting price of £43,900 the UX 300e is the only premium electric SUV which qualifies for the £3k PiCG, although as it’s the smallest premium electric SUV so far it does have a bit of an advantage in the price department.

The UX 300e comes in just a single model grade, but you can add a couple of option packs, with the Premium Plus equipped UX 300e costing £47,400 and the Takumi £53,500 (which does mean no PiCG for the Takumi). All that said, Lexus say they will properly confirm pricing for the UX 300e in October, presumably after the Trade Agreement between Japan and the UK is finalised.

Standard kit include 17″ alloys, LED headlights, heated front seats, power front seats,parking sensors, reversing camera, Lexus Safety System+, auto lights and wipers and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Opting for Premium Plus Pack adds smooth leather seats, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated outer rear seats, Keyless, wireless phone charging and puddle lights, with the Takumi Pack topping all that up with Mark Levinson Sound, Lexus Nav with 10.3″ screen, power back door, 360 monitor, HUD, triple-eye LED headlights with adaptive high beam, Blind Sport and Cross Traffic alerts and 18″ alloys.

Power for the UX 300e – regardless of pack additions – comes from a 201bhp electric motor at the front powered by a 54.3kWh battery pack promising 196 miles of range.

Ewan Shepherd, Director Lexus UK, said:

Lexus has unparalleled experience in electrified vehicle technology, having been a pioneer in the global premium market since the launch of the RX 400h SUV in 2004, the world’s first luxury hybrid. We will continue to develop the performance of our self-charging hybrid technology, offering our extensive range of models alongside new, all-electric vehicles, led by the new UX 300e.