Electric Lotus Evija hypercar EXCLUSIVE configurator detailed in new video

The Lotus Evija electric hypercar – the first British electric hypercar – is being configured by its buyers using a special state of the art configurator.

Lotus is heading back to proper health as Geely’s money allows them to drive in to the future with confidence, and nothing demonstrates that more than the Lotus Evija.

The Lotus Evija was revealed last year as an electric hypercar – the first British electric hypercar, say Lotus – and promises, apart from very good looks, to deliver stunning performance thanks to 1,972bhp and 1,254lb/ft of torque from its electric motors of under 3.0 seconds to 62mph.

The Evija isn’t, understandably, an ongoing production model, but a limited run of just 130 cars costing more than £2 million each to act as a halo model for the rejuvenated Lotus. And with just 130 buyers, Lotus has gone the extra mile to help them create their own perfect Evija.

They’ve built a high-tech configurator (demonstrated in the video below) which allows buyers to configure everything from exclusive paint jobs to detailed interior trim using a new touchscreen which creates stunning photo-realistic images and animations – using advanced gaming software – and even uses ray-tracing to place the Envija in different locations around the world to see how the light affects the car.

Simon Clare, Lotus Executive Director, said:

We know every customer journey will be unique and our highly experienced customer relations team is ready to support any requests. With state-of-the-art digital tools such as the new configurator, we can accommodate customer preferences and requirements from anywhere in the world at the touch of a button.

Lotus are also sending customers a gift at regular intervals during the buying process reflecting the technical prowess and exclusivity of the Evija, and will present them with a hand-crafted build-book when their car is ready to hand over.

Lotus Evija Electric Hypercar Configurator Video