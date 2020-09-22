Electric Lotus Evija HYPERCAR on Hethel’s track (video)

The Lotus Evija electric hypercar continues its development, with Lotus showing it off testing on track at its Hethel HQ.

The configurator for the Lotus Evija – the Lotus electric hypercar – is already up and running allowing those who can actually contemplate dropping substantial seven figures on an electric hypercar to option every detail of their new wheels.

But what the configurator won’t really do is give you a real taste of what it’s like behind the wheel on the Lotus test track at Hethel, so Lotus has fixed that by delivering a new video of the Evija on track at Hethel, and explained its driving modes too.

Driving the Evija is Lotus’ Director of Vehicle Attributes, Gavan Kershaw, who provides good commentary to explain what’s going on, and the camera angles reveal bits of the Evija we haven’t seen before.

The ‘Range’ mode for the Evija limits power to 1000PS and 590lb/ft of torque and turns it in to a rear-wheel drive car to make best use of the battery, with ‘City’ mode providing more power and increased levels of regenerative braking.

‘Tour’ mode delivers switchable four-wheel or rear-wheel drive and ups power to 1400PS with torque vectoring, and ‘Sport’ mode turns power up to 1700PS and 1254lb/ft of torque.

It’s only when you get to ‘Track’ mode that the Evija’s full 2000PS is delivered, involving the highest rates of torque vectoring and DRS.

A good way to pass five minutes.

Lotus Evija Electric Hypercar on track at Hethel video