Electric Lucid Air out-Teslas the Tesla Model S with 1065bhp and 500-mile range

The Lucid Air electric saloon is revealed, with power of up to 1065bhp, a range of over 500 miles and prices starting from around £60k.

It’s testament to the achievements of Tesla that whenever a new, high-ish end, electric car comes along it’s hailed as a potential Tesla Basher. Not that anything so far seems to have achieved that.

But now we get the Lucid Air, an electric saloon car from Lucid – whose CEO is Peter Rawlinson, former chief engineer of the Tesla Model S – and it seems to have the measure of the Tesla Model S – and then some.

‘Peak’ Lucid Air comes from the Lucid Air Dream Edition which comes with 1065bhp from its compact electric motors, boasts four-wheel drive (it’ll need it), a 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds and a range of 465 miles (or 503 miles if you fit smaller 19″ rubber). It’s also claimed to charge at a rate of 20 miles a minute if you can find a quick enough charger. It costs from around £125,000.

Sitting below the Dream Edition is the Lucid Grand Touring with getting on for 800bhp, 517-mile range and a price tag around £110,000, and a Lucid Air Touring with a mere 600bhp and 400 miles of range and expected to start from £75k. There will also be an entry-level model costing from £60k.

Said to be the world’s most aerodynamic electric saloon car, the Lucid Air has bags of space, 34″ curved screen inside, Alexa Voice and so much ADAS it need 32 sensors.

Production of the Lucid Air is due to start in early 2021, and Lucid are taking orders for European markets, with RHD availability for the UK coming a bit later.

If you are interested in seeing just what the Lucid Air has to offer, it’s worth taking a look at the Lucid Air ‘Design Yours’ configurator, created by Newcastle firm ZeroLight and said to be the most realistic design configurator ever created.

Impressive stuff. The car and the configurator.