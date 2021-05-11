Electric Mercedes EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC models arrive – more power and 4WD

The Mercedes EQA – Mercedes’ electric take on the GLA – gets two new models, EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC, with more power and 4WD.

Mercedes smallest electric car in its growing EQ range is the EQA, an electric take on the Mercedes GLA which went on sale in the UK three months ago.

But when the EQA went on sale it was Hobson’s choice on powertrains, with just the EQA 250 on offer with with a 188bhp electric motor powering the front wheels from a 66.5kWh battery with range of 264 miles.

But now we get new offerings in the EQA range with the arrival of the EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC, offering more power and 4WD.

The EQA 300 4MATIC gets an extra motor at the back for 4WD for an output of 225bhp, with the EQA 350 4MATIC getting a more fulsome 288bhp, enough to scoot to 62mph in 6.0 seconds.

Both models come with the same 66.5kWh battery pack as the FWD EQA 250 and come with the same 264-mile official range. Although use the extra power and that’s not going to happen.

Trim options for the EQA 300 and EQA 350 are AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus, with AMG Line (from £48,495 for the EQA 300 – £1,5000 extra for the EQA 350) getting 18″ AMG alloys, AMG body kit, Black Grille and illuminated door sills.

The EQA AMG Line Premium (from £51,495) models add 19″ alloys, electric panoramic roof, Keyless, Comfort Package, augmented reality Nav, improved SOUND and wireless phone charging.

Go all out for the AMG Premium Plus (from £54,495) and you get 20″ AMG alloys, Parking Package, electrically adjustable damping, Burmester Sound, electric front seats, HUD and MBUX interior assistant.

The Mercedes EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC are now on sale with first customer cars due in the summer.