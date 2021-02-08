Electric Mercedes EQA now on sale in the UK – from £40,495 for the EQA 250 Sport

The new electric Mercedes EQA, revealed last month, is now on sale in the UK with prices starting at £40,495 (after PiCG) for the EQA 250 Sport.

Mercedes’ roll-out of electric cars took its next step last month with the arrival of the Mercedes EQA, essentially an electric take on the Mercedes GLA.

Which means that rather than developing a new platform for EVs – which is still a few years away – Mercedes has decided to get in the game with a compromised EV created from an existing ICE car. Time will tell if that’s a good move.

The only model you can have for now is the EQA 250, which comes with a 66.5kWh battery powering a 188bhp electric motor and promising range of 263 miles, with recharging at up to 100kW and Nav with Electric Intelligence to help with range and charging.

Entry point is the EQA 250 Sport (from £40,495 (after PiCG), which comes with Cruise, Mirror Pack, Parking Pack, Adaptive Highbeam, Seat Comfort Pack, Climate, 18″ alloys, Active Brake, Lane Keep, MBUX with a pair of 10″ screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Ambient lighting.

Next up the rung is the EQA AMG Line (from £41,995) which adds 20″ alloys, Sports seats, fake leather, illuminated door sills, flappy paddles, aluminium trim and AMG floor mats.

Spend an extra £3k on the AMG Line for the Premium Package and you get 19″ AMG alloys, electric Panoramic roof, Keyless-Go, Comfort Pack, augmented reality Nav and wireless phone charging, or go completely daft by spending an extra £6k for the Premium Plus Pack and you’ll also get 20″ AMG alloys, Parking Pack with 360 camera, electrically adjustable damping suspension, electric memory front seats, Burmester Sound, HUD and MBUX Interior Assistant.

The Mercedes EQA 250 is now on sale with firts UK deliveries due in the spring.