Electric Mercedes EQB REVEALED as the GLB goes EV

The electric Mercedes EQB arrives as an EV take on Mercedes’ seven-seat compact family SUV. Arrives in the UK later in 2021.

Last week saw the arrival of the Mercedes EQS, a new electric car from Mercedes which really is a step in to the future with bespoke EV underpinnings.

But that’s not the route Mercedes are going, on the whole, in the short term, and are instead banking on the electrification of its current line-up to tempt buyers in to EVs.

We’ve had the electric take on the Mercedes GLA with the Mercedes EQA, and the electric take on the Mercedes GLC with the Mercedes EQC. And now we get the filler for these two models with the Mercedes EQB, an electric take on the Mercedes GLB.

Unsurprisingly, the EQB looks much like the GLB, but adds tweaked bumpers, a full-width light bar at the back, blanked-off grille and some new alloys – and just like the GLB you’ll be able to titivate looks with an AMG Line version – with an interior that’s much the same too save for some EQ graphics for the infotainment and rose gold trim.

Mercedes are being a bit coy about what range of powertrain options the EQB will offer, although it has confirmed the first model to hit the UK will be the EQB 35 4MATIC, which will get a 66kWh battery pack and 288bhp and expected to be good for a range of around 260 miles.

Other models to follow are expected to include a FWD EQB 250 and a 4WD EQB 300, with Mercedes promising a long range version somewhere along the line too. Charging rate for all models looks to be 11kW AC and 100kW DC.

No prices for the EQB yet, but it’s likely to start at a price not a million miles away from £50k.