Electric Mercedes EQC recalled for the UMPTEENTH time

The electric Mercedes EQC is being recalled because water can get in the electric steering causing it to fail. Almost 20,000 EQCs are affected.

You’d like to think, that as mainstream and premium car makers start to roll out their electric models, that they would be bullet-proof. But that’s not really the case, with many of the newest EVs, from some very able brands, ar suffering glitches.

The latest EV recall is for the Mercedes EQC, a car revealed back in 2018 and which went on sale in the UK a year later, with 19,250 built in 2019 and 2020 recalled. Again.

This recall is to check out and fix a problem with the wiring harness for the electric steering which may have been damaged during assembly and consequently leak, in the process disabling steering assist.

Mercedes will take all potentially affected cars in to dealers for a check and, if necessary, repair free of charge.

But this is far from the only recall affecting the EQC, with a recall in 2019 for a bolt on the front axle diff which could break, recalls in 2020 for airbag nuts and rear seatback lock, and in 2021 for a similar problem to this latest recall, battery housing corrosion and incorrectly-latched side-impact sensors.

Will this latest recall be the last for the EQC?