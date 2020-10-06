ELECTRIC Mercedes EQE saloon, EQE SUV and EQS SUV on the way

Mercedes continues its electric car offensive by confirming the EQE Saloon, EQE SUV and EQS SUV, with the EQS on sale in 2021.

Mercedes already has the EQC electric SUV and EQV electric People Carrier on sale, and we know the Mercedes EQS is on the way. But so are more electric Mercedes models, from the smallest to the biggest.

Mercedes has today confirmed that three new electric models,, with an EQE saloon, an EQE SUV and the EQS SUV, all based on Mercedes’ Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) which also underpins the EQS.

But Mercedes aren’t just building big lumps of EVs where the cost – and the weight of the batteries – is easier to manage, with the new EQA and EQB arriving to add to the range of electric models from Mercedes, with the EQA going in to production before the end of the year.

Ahead of that debut for the EQS, Mercedes is busy finishing its testing. Christoph Starzynski, VP Electric Vehicle Architecture Mercedes, said:

The EQS has already piled up far more than two million test kilometres from the heat of South Africa to the cold of Northern Sweden. The EQS will be the S-Class of electric vehicles. That is why it is undergoing the same demanding development program as any other vehicle that has the privilege of proudly bearing the three-pointed star. In addition, there were quite a few tests specifically for electric cars that cover important development priorities such as range, charging and efficiency.

But any official detail on the EQS SUV, EQE and EQE SUV will have to wait as Mercedes say they are “crucial for the success of the electric initiative remain a secret to the public for the time being”.