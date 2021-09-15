Electric Mercedes EQS 450+ AMG Line costs £100,000 – and that’s just the start

The electric Mercedes EQS 450+ goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £99,995, and much more if you want more goodies.

The electric Mercedes EQS arrived as a concept in 2019, and earlier this year it morphed into the production version with most of what the concept promised fully intact. And now it’s going on sale in the UK.

For now, the only version of the EQS you can buy is the EQS 450+, which probably isn’t the entry-level model but is certainly not the all-singing, all-dancing, range-topping EQS, despite which prices start at £100k.

Power in the 450+ comes from a single electric motor at the back good for 328bhp and 419lb/ft of torque, powered by a 108kWh battery and good for a range of around 435 miles.

In the UK, AMG Line trim is the entry-level model and offers 20″ alloys, AMG Line body kit, rear-wheel steering, panoramic roof, leather, heated seats front and back, 12.3″ digital instruments, 12.8″ OLED infotainment, Driver Assist Package and MBUX augmented Nav.

Move up to AMG Line Premium trim (from £106,995) and you get more goodies including 21″ AMG alloys, Digital Light with Light Band, active ambient lighting, privacy glass, 360 camera, Driving Assistance Plus and Burmester Sound, with EQS 450+ AMG Line Premium Plus models (from £113,995) adding HUD, remote parking and gesture control.

If you want to be a bit less ‘Sport, and a bit more comfort, then the 450+ Luxury (from £106,995) fits the bill with Microcloud Artico upholstery and ship-deck wood, comfort seats, and 22″ alloys, with the 450+ Exclusive Luxury (from £113,995) adding multi-contour massage seats with Climate and Nappa leather.

Choosing your trim level is just the start though, with the MBUX Hyperscreen adding £7,995 and Rear Luxury Lounge another £3,995.

The Mercedes EQS 450+ is now on sale with first deliveries expected before the end of the year.