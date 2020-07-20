Electric Mercedes EQS WILL have a Tesla Model S-beating 435 mile range

The Mercedes EQS, effectively an electric S-Class, arrived as a concept last year with a 435-mile EV range, a range the production EQS will deliver.

Last September saw the arrival of the Mercedes EQS Concept as Mercedes’ previewed an electrified version of the next generation S-Class. Except it wasn’t.

It wasn’t a proper preview of an electrified version of the next S-Class because Mercedes made it clear shortly after that the EQS, although fulfilling the role of a range-topping model – like the S-Class – would be a standalone model, just as Mercedes has done with the GLC and EQC.

Developed from the ground up as an EV, the EQS is expected to arrive in 2021 and stand alongside the new Mercedes S-Class with its ICE-based (although electrically assisted) as range-topping models. But how close will the production EQS be to the concept?

You can judge how close the EQC will be to the concept in looks by trying to imagine the EQS in camouflage (above) standing next to the concept, but will what sits under the EQC arrive too for the production version?

Much of that remains to be seen, but it’s now clear that Mercedes’ boast of a 435-mile range for the EQC wasn’t just a concept hope, but will be a production reality.

Speaking at Daimler’s Annual Meeting (as reported by Automotive News), Mercedes boss Ola Källenius confirmed that the EQS will come with a WLTP range of 435 miles, a range that will exceed the range of the Tesla Model S Long Range model and make the EQS the long range champion. Not only that, but it’ll come with 350kW charging, meaning an 80 per cent charge in under 20 minutes.