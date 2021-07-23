Electric Mercedes Vision EQXX: London to Paris and BACK again on a single charge

The Mercedes Vision EQXX Concept is teased as a look at future Mercedes EVs’ efficiency, promising a range of over 620 miles.

Yesterday, we saw Mercedes big electric car plans laid out as the three-pointed star committed some £35 billion by the end of the decade to deliver a range of new electric cars worthy of the badge.

Not only is Mercedes developing three new platforms to cover its range, but it’s developing new electric motors, building battery gigafactories and attempting to make charging a Mercedes EV as convenient as filling up with fuel in an ICE car.

But the key to a future for Mercedes EVs is efficiency, because simply adding more and more batteries to improve range is really not tenable.

To that end, Mercedes are working to deliver solid-state batteries which they expect will double energy density in the same footprint, and looking at making their EVs go further because they’re slippery and efficient.

Step forward the new Mercedes Vision EQXX (above) – or at least a tease for its arrival in 2022 – which Mercedes say is “a symbol of our ambition to create the most efficient car“.

It seems the EQXX is not a concept of a future production car but is a showcase for the route Mercedes EVs are going, with the Mercedes F1 team helping create a car that will have a range of over 620 miles and use a powertrain heading for production on the new MB.EA platform.

Mercedes say they are targeting 6 miles per kWh, which suggests the battery pack for the EQXX will be around 100kWh.