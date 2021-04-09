Electric MG Cyberster Concept ACTUALLY revealed ahead of Shanghai debut

The Electric MG Cyberster Concept is finally revealed in first official photos ahead of a Shanghai Motor Show debut.

It’s a decade since the first ‘Chinese’ MG arrived in the UK – the MG6 – since when MG has delivered a small range of budget family models, but no real sign of any return to sports car roots, despite cherishing those roots as a marketing aid.

But as the car world turns to electric cars, MG looks to be eyeing the possibility of delivering an electric sports car, and a few years ago delivered the MG E-Motion Concept as a clue to what it was planning.

The plan was to deliver an electric MG Sports Car by 2020, but 2020 didn’t see a new production MG sports car, but it did see the first look at the electric MG Cyberster.

The MG Cyberster has since been teased a couple of times (here and here), but now, ahead of a debut at the Shanghai Motor Show this month, MG gets round to delivering actual photos of the Cyberster (above).

Apart from the actual photos, MG simply reiterate what we already know about the Cyberster; that it will have a range of 500 miles and hit 62mph in 3.0 seconds, and with design elements harking back to MG’s sporting history.

More will be revealed later this month when the Cyberster debuts, but it’s probably best to view it as a concept only, and not the precursor to a similarly powerful and ambitious production car.

Although it would be good if it did.