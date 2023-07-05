Electric MG4 XPower OFFICIALLY revealed with 429bhp and 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds

The electric MG4 XPower is officially revealed, confirming the quickest MG ever with 429bhp and 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds.

A couple of weeks ago, we revealed that MG is planning a very hot hatch take on the electric MG4 EV thanks to a slightly premature listing by an MG dealer.

Now, MG has officially revealed the new MG4 XPower, and it’s almost exactly what we reported previously except it gets a dual-motor setup rather than the single motor we expected (which makes much more sense).

What that adds up to is an AWD MG4 boasting a very healthy 429bhp and 443lb/ft of torque from its electric motors, enough to get to 62mph in a slightly daft 3.8 seconds, shaming the performance of many cars at twice the price. A price, £36,495, which is only a £1.5k more than the entry-level Hyundai Kona Electric with just 154bhp.

As well as boosting power to more than twice the regular MG4, MG has stiffened up the suspension with tweaked springs and dampers and new anti-roll bars, sharper steering and beefed-up brakes, and fitted a set of 18″ Cyclone alloys with Bridgestone rubber.

The XPower gets the same battery as the regular MG4 so, inevitably, range is reduced to 239 miles, although there is a 77kWh long-range battery expected for the MG4 which could recover the ‘lost’ range.

MG’s Guy Pigounakis said:

We’re confident the MG4 XPOWER will shake-up the market like the MG4 SE and Trophy, showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and a terrific drive.” We expect it will appeal to customers looking for a pure performance offering which is the antithesis of the traditionally ‘loud’ high-performance hatchback. The XPOWER also retains the generous technology and equipment levels, as well as practical hatchback features, of the award-winning MG4 range.

The MG4 XPower goes on sale this month from £36,495 and will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside the new MG Cyberster and a concept EX4.