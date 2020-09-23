Electric MG5 EV arrives as the ONLY electric Estate on the market

The MG5 arrives in the UK as the only electric estate car on the market, delivering an official range of 214 miles. Costs from £24,495.

If you want a high-end electric car there’s now plenty of choice from Porsche, Jaguar, Tesla, Mercedes, Audi and more, and if you want a mainstream family SUV then the Kia and Hyundai electric twins are a good bet.

But what if you want an electric estate car? Well, until now, you were out of luck, but MG now ride to the rescue with its second BEV offering in the guise of the MG5 EV.

Following the success of the MG ZS EV, MG now deliver a perfectly decent electric estate – about the size of the Toyota Corolla – with the MG5 EV, offering a range of 214 miles from its 52.2kWh battery, 154bhp and 192lb/ft of torque from its electric motor and decently lively performance of 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds.

Stick the back seats of the MG5 EV down and you get a decent 1456 litres of space for stuff, and all models come with 16″ alloys, Cruise, DAB and parking sensors, with the ‘Exclusive’ model gaining a panoramic roof, fake leather, heated front seats, keyless, auto wipers, Sat Nav and adaptive cruise.

At £24,495 for the entry-level model and £26,995 for the Exclusive, it seems good value.