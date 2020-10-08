ELECTRIC MGB Roadster revealed – the RBW EV Roadster – and it’ll cost you £108,000

The wave of electric classic cars continues with British firm RBW revealing the RBW EV Roadster – an electric MGB Roadster – costing £108,ooo.

There is something very appealing about a classic car made fit for the 21st century, delivering the style of a bygone age in a car that can be used every day. And with the world rapidly diving in to electrification, it’s electric classic cars that are on the rise.

The latest to arrive is this – the RBW EV Roadster – complete with all-new underpinnings and an electric powertrain all nestling under an MGB Roadster body and promising very modern driving manners in a hushed electric way.

There’s a lithium-ion battery pack sitting under the bonnet and an electric motor on the back axle, but as far as we can see you won’t be getting stunning performance or range.

It looks like the RBW EV is good for a bit under 100bhp – a bit down on thye original ICE MGB – although it can get to 60 mph in around 9.0 seconds, a couple of seconds quicker than the original. So you won’t be getting electric supercar performance.

But you do get independent coil-over suspension, decent brakes with regen to top up the battery and new hub design and wheel bearing tech so everything works properly, as well as an interior with digital instruments, WiFi, Sat Nav and connectivity.

It all sounds quite appealing, but you’ll need to be very committed to the idea of an electric classic to spend £108,000 on an electric MGB Roadster, because that’s what RBW want for each of the planned run of 30 cars.