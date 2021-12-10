Electric Nissan Ariya goes on sale in the UK as Nissan finally delivers a new EV to market

The new electric Nissan Ariya goes on sale in the UK from £43k, as Nissan finally delivers a new EV to the market, 12 years after the Nissan LEAF arrived.

Nissan has become synonymous with EVs ever since the electric Nissan LEAF arrived back in 2009, but despite that early lead in electric cars it’s failed to deliver anything really new to the market since.

But that changed last year with the arrival of the Nissan Ariya, an all-new electric Nissan Crossover / SUV, which we’d expected to have gone on sale at the start of 2021.

But ‘Covid and Chips’ put paid to an early arrival for the Ariya, but now Nissan is ready to take orders for the Ariya in the UK – with first deliveries in summer 2022 – with prices starting from £41,845.

Offered with a choice of front or four-wheel drive, and two battery capacities, the Ariya sits on the new CMF-EV Platform, with the range kicking off with the FWD Ariya Advance with 215bhp and 65kWh battery, good for 0-62mph in 7.5 seconds and range of 233 miles.

Next up is the Ariya Evolve with an 87kWh battery and 239bhp – but still FWD – and 310-mile range, followed by the Ariya e-4ORCE Evolve with Nissan’s four-wheel-drive which gets 302bhp, 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and range of 285 miles. Topping the range, for now, is the Ariya e-4ORCE Performance with 389bhp and 0-62mph of 5.1 seconds, but the added grunt hits range, which drops to 248 miles.

Charging options are up to 130kW DC charging, with entry-level models getting 7.4kW AC charging and more expensive models 22kW.

The entry-level Ariya Advance costs from £41,845, the Ariya Evolve from £51,090, the Ariya e-4ORCE Evolve from £58,790 and the Ariya e-4ORCE Performance from £58,440, all with a wide suite of safety and tech and synthetic leather.

There’s a choice of ten colours, and the Evolvo adds in BOSE and Panoramic roof, and e-4ORCE Performance also gets 20″ alloys, blue upholstery and Nappa leather.

If you want to spec up your own Nissan Ariya, head over to the Ariya Configurator.