Electric Nissan Ariya makes its public driving debut on Monaco’s streets

The new electric Nissan Ariya – Nissan’s new electric SV – makes its public driving debut on Monaco’s streets ahead of arriving in the UK this year.

It’s getting on for a year since the Nissan Ariya was revealed as Nissan’s ‘second electric album’, finally putting Nissan properly back in to the EV fray with a very convincing new offering to carry forward the Leaf’s mantle.

With a fashionable (still) SUV, Nissan looks to have delivered an EV which is bang on the Zeitgeist and offering good looks, bespoke EV underpinnings, a choice of 63kWh and 87kWh battery packs, two and four-wheel drive and, in the range-topping model, 389bhp and a 0-62mph of 5.1 seconds.

Prices for the Nissan Ariya are expected to start at the almost compulsory (now the PiCG has changed) £34,995, rising up to £50k plus for the range-topping model.

We’ve been expecting the Ariya to arrive in Nissan’s UK showroom this summer, although that appears to have been put back a bit, but with 34,000 already registering interest it looks to be off to a good start.

But despite delivering an Ariya video just after its debut, Nissan hasn’t taken the Ariya out on public roads, or at least it hadn’t until this weekend when it had a run round the streets of Monaco.

Nissan’s Arnaud Charpentier said:

Ariya’s public driving in the streets of Monaco is a great way to witness the capabilities of our e-4ORCE technology. Ariya is the epitome of Nissan’s innovation in electric mobility and this event marks a defining moment in the next chapter of Nissan’s EV journey.

Nissan Ariya EV Driving Monaco Video