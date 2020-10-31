Electric Nissan Ariya SUV ARRIVES in Europe – but you can’t buy one just yet

The new electric Nissan Ariya SUV, Nissan’s new addition to its electric range, arrives in Europe as a few early production versions turn up for promo.

The new Nissan Ariya was revealed back in July as Nissan finally managed to deliver a follow-up to the LEAF – a decade on.

It seems as though Nissan has frittered its EV lead by relying on the, admittedly evolving, LEAF for so long to fly their electric flag, but it could also be argued that by waiting a decade to deliver the Ariya they can bring something to the party which is a big leap on what’s gone before.

Whichever way you look at it though, the new Ariya does look to be a good offering, with appealing looks and practicality, good looking interior and quality materials and a range of specs expected to run from around £35k to £50k, from a 2WD Ariya with 215bhp, 65kWh battery and 233-mile range, up to a performance version with 4WD, 87kWh battery and a 5.0 second 0-62mph.

Unfortunately, the Ariya isn’t going to arrive in Nissan showrooms until the middle of 2021, but Nissan are trying to keep a buzz going around the Ariya by bringing a few early production units to Europe (above).

Helen Parry, Nissan Marketing boss, said:

It is with great pleasure we see the Ariya prototypes arriving in Europe. These versions will be used as show cars and some are also destined for testing purposes at Nissan grounds. We can see how beautiful this car looks and we really can’t wait to share more details in the upcoming months.