Electric Nissan Ariya – the ‘LEAF SUV’ – will DEBUT next month

The electric Nissan Ariya, which arrived as a concept last year of a ‘LEAF SUV’, is confirmed to debut in July as Nissan expands its EV offerings.

Some car makers were early to the electric car game but, despite early success, failed to capitalise on the head-start they had. Like BMW with the i3 and, even more so, Nissan with the LEAF.

But both BMW and Nissan are starting to respond to the EV surge, and Nissan finally revealed a concept of the EV they should have brought to market much earlier – the ‘LEAF SUV’ – last year, with the Nissan Ariya Concept bowing in at the Tokyo Motor Show and previewing a production model.

Now, Nissan has confirmed that the production Ariya will debut next month, although they’re still not being forthcoming on what to expect, beyond a slightly toned-down take on the good-looking Ariya Concept.

But we perhaps have a clue as to what will underpin the Ariya after Nissan revealed a 4WD LEAF test car last year.

That electric 4WD powertrain came with an electric motor on each axle, with each motor good for 201bhp, although the LEAF it was fitted to was limited to 300bhp because of its modest battery.

It’s probable that the LEAF’s 4WD setup will find its way in to the Ariya, but it’s also likely Nissan will fit the Ariya with a bigger battery and deliver the full 402bhp the motors can deliver.

Whichever it is – and more likely both – we only have to wait until July to find out.