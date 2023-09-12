Electric Peugeot e-3008 OFFICIALLY revealed with up to 435-mile range

The new electric Peugeot e-3008 is officially revealed with new Coupe Crossover looks and three electric powertrains with up to 435-mile range.

Peugeot has been dragging out the reveal of the new electric e-3008, first by showing us the new interior a few months ago and then with a reveal of exterior photos at the end of last week.

But now we get the official reveal of the e-3008 which, for now, is a pure BEV offering although Peugeot says a PHEV version will follow on.

As we said last week when the first photos of the e-03008 arrived, Peugeot has turned the 3008 SUV in to something more akin to a Crossover for this generation (having turned the original MPV 3008 into an SUV) with a striking coupe roofline and the lastest Peugeot face.

Underpinned by Stellantis’s new STLA M Platform, the e-3008 is designed as an EV and comes with a choice of three electric powertrains (with a PHEV following), with the entry-level standard range getting a 73kWh battery and electric motor at the front good for 207bhp and range of up to 326-mile range.

Moving up from the Standard Range model, the Long Range model gets a 98kWh battery and a more powerful 227bhp motor and range of up to 435 miles, with a Dual Motor version to come with 315bhp, all with a charging rate of up to 160kW.

Inside, as we’ve already seen, features Peugeot’s Panoramic i-Cockpit with a curved 21″ screen covering driver display and infotainment, LED ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and V2L capability.

Trim options are Allure with half-leather, Keyless, rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlights and 19″ alloys, with GT trim coming with a two-tone paint job and Alcantara, 20″ alloys.

The new Peugeot e-3008 will go on sale in February 2024. Expect prices to start at around £40k.