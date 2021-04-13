Electric Polestar 2 now starts at £39,900 – £10k LESS than the launch Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 – the first electric car from Volvo’s Polestar brand – is now available from £39,900 as Polestar extends the ‘2’ range.

When the Polestar 2 – the first electric car from Volvo’s Polestar brand – went on sale in the UK nearly 18 months ago, the starting price was a quite hefty £49,900, a price point no doubt influenced by the (then) £50k cap for the PiCG. But still chunky money.

But now, as that initial Launch Edition of the Polestar 2 gives way to a proper range of offerings, the Polestar 2 entry price drops by a full £10k, and even the range-topping model now starts at a more reasonable £45,900.

The new starting price for the Polestar 2 range is now the Standard Range Single Motor (catchy little name) which comes with a 64kWh battery and single electric motor at the back good for 221bhp (about half of the Launch Edition) and a range of 274 miles.

It gets 19″ alloys, LED lights, parking sensors and rear view camera as well as an 11″ infotainment and 12.3″ digital instrument panel.

The mid-range Polestar 2 is the Long Range Single Motor (£42,900) which gets a bigger 78kWh battery pack and 228bhp from its single electric motor and a range of 335 miles.

Top of the Polestar 2 tree is now the Long Range Dual Motor model which gets the same two-motor setup as the Launch Edition with a 78kWh battery, 402bhp and 310-mile range. The Long Range Dual Motor model also gets electric and heated front seats, heated rear seats, steering wheel and wipers.

But the Long Range Dual Motor model does do without the Plus Pack and Pilot Pack on the Launch Edition, but you can add these in if you wish, with the Plus Pack costing £4k and adding panoramic roof, Harmon Kardon Sound, WeaveTech upholstery and Black Ash trim, and the Pilot Pack (£3k) adding extra safety tech and Pixel headlights.

Finally, you can also add the Performance Pack for an extra £5k which adds 20″ alloys, adjustable Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and gold highlights.