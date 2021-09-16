Electric Polestar 3 SUV will have MORE power than the next-gen electric Volvo XC90

The electric Polestar 3 SUV – due in 2022 – will have more power than the next-generation Volvo XC90 and just two rows of seats.

We know Polestar – now independent from Volvo – is planning to reveal the Polestar 3 electric SUV in 2022 because they’ve already started teasing it.

We also know it will be built alongside the next-generation Volvo XC90, so it’s not unreasonable to expect it to be an XC90 under the skin but with a bit of Polestar styling on top. But it seems that’s not quite right.

For a start, we already know the Polestar 3 will have a sloping roofline – a sort of coupe SUV – thanks to a tease a couple of months ago, but now, thanks to a chat Car & Drive had with Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath, we know a bit more.

Ingenlath confirmed that the roofline in the tease means Polestar will only be offering the new ‘3’ as a two-row Coupe SUV to differentiate it from the new XC90, and give a real sense of luxury in the back with oodles of space.

He also confirmed that the Polestar 3 will come with both single and dual motor options, but in terms of power – for the range-topping model – the Polestar 3 will exceed anything the new XC90 offers.

What that actually means is anyone’s guess, but it seems likely the new Polestar 3 will, in range-topping guise, offer power above 500bhp and range above 300 miles.