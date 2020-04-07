Cars UK

Electric Polestar Precept – the Polestar that’s less ‘Volvo’ – back with new photos and video

The Electric Polestar Precept, a look at Polestar’s future direction, is back with more photos and video after its debut at Geneva was cancelled.

In amongst the debuts that didn’t actually happen in the flesh when Covid-19 put paid to this year’s Geneva Motor Show was the Polestar Precept Concept, although Polestar did do an online reveal for the Precept a short while before the show was cancelled.

But having done the online reveal for the Precept, Polestar clearly feel the need to get us to focus on what it means for the brand so they’re back for another bite at the reveal cherry with some new photos and video.

This second virtual outing for the Precept Concept probably adds credence to the expectation that it will, with a few changes, become the Polestar 4, following on from the halo Polestar 1, the Polestar 2 high-riding saloon and the yet-to-be-revealed Polestar 3 SUV.

What the Precept also does is move Polestar a chunk away from Volvo styling, although the hints are still there with the Polestar take on the Thor lights, and Swedish cool is still intact but in a rather bolder way than in Volvos.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said:

People ask me all the time, ‘what is the future of Polestar?’, and of course we are not showing our future models just yet.

But Precept shows you where we will be heading – our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars. Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come.

Polestar has gone to some lengths to explain every element of the Precept, so rather than us precising their efforts you should read the Polestar press release by clicking –>. (More Information)

Polestar Precept Concept Video

Polestar Precept Photo Gallery

