Electric Polestar Precept – the Polestar that’s less ‘Volvo’ – back with new photos and video

The Electric Polestar Precept, a look at Polestar’s future direction, is back with more photos and video after its debut at Geneva was cancelled.

In amongst the debuts that didn’t actually happen in the flesh when Covid-19 put paid to this year’s Geneva Motor Show was the Polestar Precept Concept, although Polestar did do an online reveal for the Precept a short while before the show was cancelled.

But having done the online reveal for the Precept, Polestar clearly feel the need to get us to focus on what it means for the brand so they’re back for another bite at the reveal cherry with some new photos and video.

This second virtual outing for the Precept Concept probably adds credence to the expectation that it will, with a few changes, become the Polestar 4, following on from the halo Polestar 1, the Polestar 2 high-riding saloon and the yet-to-be-revealed Polestar 3 SUV.

What the Precept also does is move Polestar a chunk away from Volvo styling, although the hints are still there with the Polestar take on the Thor lights, and Swedish cool is still intact but in a rather bolder way than in Volvos.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said:

People ask me all the time, ‘what is the future of Polestar?’, and of course we are not showing our future models just yet. But Precept shows you where we will be heading – our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars. Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come.

Polestar has gone to some lengths to explain every element of the Precept, so rather than us precising their efforts you should read the Polestar press release by clicking –>. (More Information)

Precept, the car with which Polestar envisions its future, was created to showcase three key areas for the Swedish brand: sustainability, digital technology and design. Following its digital reveal in February, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath now takes a look at Precept in detail, and in reality, in Gothenburg, Sweden. The name “Precept” was chosen to emphasise the vehicle’s role in setting out Polestar’s intent as the contemporary electric performance brand. A precept is a manifesto of things to come; a declaration. The car signifies an important milestone for Polestar as a standalone brand, describing a unique design philosophy that remains firmly embedded in Polestar’s brand values: pure, progressive and performance. “People ask me all the time, ‘what is the future of Polestar?’, and of course we are not showing our future models just yet,” comments Thomas Ingenlath. “But Precept shows you where we will be heading – our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars. Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come.” Sustainability Precept interior shows how high-tech, sustainable materials used together in the right combination can create a new luxury design language

Vegan interior with high levels of recycled content, building on the vegan foundations presented by Polestar 2

Polestar works together with with Bcomp to integrate flax-based natural composite which has been used extensively to replace many virgin plastics

Composite material reduces interior component weight by 50% with an 80% reduction in plastic

Proprietary powerRibs™ technology from Bcomp is inspired by leaf veins, offering rigidity with low weight

Bcomp’s ampliTex™ composite material is strengthened by the powerRibs™ to create strong and rigid componentry which can reduce vibrations by up to 250% and perform better during an impact

The seat covers are 3D-knitted from 100% recycled PET bottles in a single thread – made exactly to size with no waste or off-cuts

Recycled plastic bottles are also used for the 100% recycled headlining textile

The ECONYL® carpets are woven from Nylon 6, recovered from reclaimed fishing nets

Waste and recycled cork from the wine industry is converted into cork-based vinyl for seat bolsters and head rests Digital technology Evolution of the Android-powered infotainment system first found in Polestar 2

Large 15-inch digital interface recognises the driver upon approach, with settings and personal content authenticated by the Polestar Digital Key

Google Assistant evolves with advanced speech technology in more languages with better local dialect interpretation and more personalised experiences

Video streaming services will become available when parked or charging

Proximity sensors adjust what is shown on the screen depending on where the user’s hand is placed – display brightness and screen content adjusts according to movements and the need for more or less information depending on what the user is doing

9-inch horizontal driver display contains vital information and is linked to eye tracking

Eye tracking monitors where the driver is looking and adjusts the way information is presented – smaller and more detailed when the driver is focused on the display, and larger, brighter, vital information when focused on the road

Google Maps and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) are now merged into one system for safer manoeuvres and more accurate predictions based on traffic conditions, and shown together in one combined graphic in the driver display Design A distinct direction for Polestar design language characterised by restrained yet powerful surfacing and aerodynamic efficiency

Polestar Design evolves to take sustainability and technology as sources of inspiration instead of looking back at historical automotive references

Precept is a proof point of how avant-garde design and perfect proportions can create a new aesthetic for the electric age

Front wing, integrated into the bonnet, improves air flow by reducing turbulence over the rest of the body – important for increasing EV range

Air ducts behind the front wheels allow air to exit the wheelhouses and contribute to a more laminar flow around the side of the car

Air ducts in front of- and behind the rear wheels contribute to brake cooling as well as wheelhouse depressurisation

22-inch performance wheels are forged and machined, and feature aerodynamic inserts

Thor’s hammer front light signature now split along the horizontal edge, an evolution of the signature in a more robotic, Polestar style

Welcome and farewell light sequences are inspired by astronomical events, starting in a burst of light from the centre of the car which radiates outwards

From breathing to seeing: SmartZone replaces the traditional front grille with elements required for Pilot Assist including long- and mid-range radar units, ultrasonic sensors and a high-definition wide-angle camera – a natural placement for this technology in the digital age

Additional SmartZones on either side of the car house additional driving assistance sensors

Roof-mounted LIDAR pod positioned for superior visibility for future advanced driving technology

Play between high-gloss and matt surfaces – within one colour or switching between materials; a distinct lack of chrome

Sensor- and lighting technologies, as well as high tech materials, which are celebrated through careful design execution, serve as a new set of premium details that move away from using stereotypes such as chrome, leather and wood

Graphics are minimalistic, in a Polestar execution – technical descriptions and precise expressions

LED side markers on the C-pillars indicate charging status

Front splitter, side sills and rear valence in Bcomp natural composite echo interior panels

Flush door handles as well as flush integration of the glasshouse – removing all air flow disturbances

Slim waist and powerful hips; aerodynamic tapering of the cabin

Doors open wide for easy access; rear doors are rear-hinged

Long wheelbase accommodates high battery capacity and lots of interior space despite low roof line – batteries are purposefully placed beneath the floor without intruding into the rear passenger footwells, much like Polestar 2

Rear legroom is given high priority, akin to that of larger luxury tourers, and matched by expansive headroom and a panoramic view

A precise, diamond cut crystal houses a holographic projection of the Polestar emblem, placed between the rear seat headrests as a symbol of the brand’s role as a guiding star in a new execution; an inscription on the crystal shows the precise astronomical position of the polar star

Rear signature features precise and geometric lighting with a soft, sculptural body shape

Absence of rear window allows for the traditional rear roof beam to be moved further rearwards for an extended, single-volume glass roof and better head room – as well as a larger, deeper tailgate opening with a roof-mounted hinge

Rear camera and side cameras feed digital interior mirrors

Full-width tail lights with vertical air blades complete the aerodynamic design, allowing for cleaner air flow off the vehicle surface

Polestar Precept Concept Video

Polestar Precept Photo Gallery