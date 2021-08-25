Electric Porsche Taycan – and Taycan Cross Turimso- gets improved range and extra tech

The electric Porsche Taycan, and its ‘Estate’ sibling the Taycan Cross Turismo, get updated with more tech, more range and more colour options.

It’s starting to look like the age of the ‘Facelift’ for cars is coming to an end, driven in part by the arrival of SOTA (over the air software updates).

So although the electric Porsche Taycan is only two years old – and its ‘Estate’ sibling, the Taycan Cross Turismo – even newer – they’re coming in for a range of updates for the 2022 model year.

Perhaps the most important update for sceptical buyers is an increase in range, and although Porsche isn’t going to re-homologate the Taycan they are certain the new tweaks will improve real-world range.

The increase is achieved by almost completely de-coupling the front motor in Normal and Range modes, not transmitting drive to the back axle when coasting or stationary, and improving thermal management for earlier and quicker charging and better battery temperature regulation.

Remote Park Assist arrives (as an option) which will auto-park the Taycan – even if you’re out of the car – Android Auto is integrated into the PCM, Voice Pilot now understands more natural language requests and the layout and OS gets a bit of a revamp.

Colour choice for the Taycan is also extended, with the return of 1990s colours like the Rubystar paint job of the Taycan in the photo above – and others like Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Green, Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic – with Paint to Sample and Sample Plus adding even more options.

The tweaks to the Taycan should add further to Porsche’s Taycan sales – 20,000 in the first half of 2021 – already on a par with the 911.