Electric Porsche Taycan can lose its ‘Spark’ – 43,000 recalled

The Porsche Taycan, Porsche’s first electric car, is being recalled to fix faulty software which can cause a total loss of power. 43,000 Taycans affected.

It’s getting on for two years since the Porsche Taycan was revealed as Porsche’s first electric car, and mighty impressive it is.

Now with a range of models from the entry-level RWD Taycan to the mighty Taycan Turbo S, we now also know how many Taycans there are on the road – at least 43,000.

But not because Porsche is boasting about its success – although it clearly is a success, selling as many as the 911 – but because every Taycan on the road is being recalled, or at least every Taycan made before June this year.

The recall is because the Taycan can lose all power under certain circumstances – although just o.3 per cent have demonstrated the fault – which would certainly make you sit up and take notice.

Thankfully, despite the loss of power, brakes and steering aren’t affected so drivers can manoeuvre to a safe place to stop. But it’s not ideal.

The good news, if there is anything good about your new electric Porsche packing up, is that if you remember cars are now really just computers on wheels you can simply shut down and reboot – or, as this is a car, turn it off and back on again – and the problem’s gone.

The fault – which occurs from miscommunication between the inverter and main control unit – will be fixed asap by Porsche, free of charge but taking up an hour of your time at a main dealer.